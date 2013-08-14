PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 14

Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After a decade of rapid consolidation in the U.S. airline
industry, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to
block the proposed merger between American Airlines parent AMR
Corp and US Airways Group Inc, which would
create the world's largest airline. It underscores a newly
aggressive approach by the Justice Department's antitrust
division, which has been more closely scrutinizing proposed
mergers as the economy recovers. ()
* Hedge fund titan William Ackman resigned this week from
the board of J.C. Penney Co Inc, just days after he
began a public rebellion against his fellow directors over the
future of the company. At the same time, he has made a very
public bet against Herbalife Ltd, the nutritional
supplements company, that has not gone his way over the last
several months. By some counts, Ackman has lost about $1 billion
on both companies. ()
* Private equity firm Kohlberg & Co, which offered last
month to buy Steinway Musical Instruments Inc, said on
Tuesday that it would not seek to raise its bid in the face of a
rival offer. That puts Steinway in a position to complete a
buyout deal with the rival bidder, which offered this week to
buy the company for $38 a share, or about $475 million. The
rival bidder, which has not been publicly identified, is the
hedge fund Paulson & Co, according to a person briefed on the
matter. ()
The Senate's committee on homeland security sent a letter
this week to the major financial regulators and law enforcement
agencies asking about the threats and risks related to virtual
currency like bitcoin. These currencies, whose popularity has
grown in recent years, are often used in online transactions
that are not monitored by traditional financial institutions. ()
* The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is proposing
a major overhaul of how company audits are reported to the
public, a move that could provide investors with deeper insights
into the health of corporations. ()
* On Wall Street, strange financial products sometimes exist
not because they are good for investors or companies, but
because they offer their promoters a way to profit. Silver Eagle
is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which raises
money through an IPO and then casts a wide net in search of a
private company to buy. Silver Eagle's IPO is the largest in the
past seven years for a SPAC and sure to earn its promoters
millions, but the outcome is not so clear for its investors or
even the company itself. ()
* Private equity firm Advent International agreed on Tuesday
to sell Domestic and General, an extended warranty company, to
CVC Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion, according to a
person with direct knowledge of the matter. ()