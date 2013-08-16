PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 16

Aug 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China's growth has slowed, causing an increase in defaults on unconventional loans, chronic overcapacity in many industries and other problems. ()

* Dow Chemical's chief executive, Andrew Liveris is spearheading a public campaign against increased exports of natural gas, which he sees as a threat to a manufacturing renaissance in the United States. ()

* Despite signs of a reviving economy, several big retail chains said consumers were still limiting their spending to the essentials. As the back-to-school season reaches its peak, some retailers are not optimistic that they could see a big revival among shoppers. Job-market growth has been decent, but the jobs added have not. Retailers also singled out the payroll-tax increase as one reason consumers were feeling thrifty. ()

* In a deal that may signal the start of a new era of competition for entrenched cable and satellite providers, Viacom has tentatively agreed to let its popular cable channels - like Nickelodeon and MTV - be carried by an Internet TV service that Sony is creating. ()

* India's upper house of Parliament passed the Companies Bill, 2012 this month, sweeping legislation meant to overhaul auditing, impose stiffer penalties for fraud and create more government oversight of businesses. The new legislation will affect all companies doing business in India, regardless of their size, structure or ownership, including the estimated 8,000 corporations listed on three national stock exchanges.()

* Private equity has struck another deal for yet another professional sports team, as two prominent leveraged buyout investors, Apollo Global Management's Joshua Harris and Blackstone Group's David Blitzer, agreed on Thursday to buy the New Jersey Devils for about $320 million. Part of the selling point for bringing in private equity owners - other than their big bank accounts - is their expertise in turning around troubled enterprises. ()