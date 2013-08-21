PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 21

Aug 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Premiums for employer-provided health insurance have increased by relatively modest amounts this year, according to a new survey, a further sign that once-torrid health care inflation has abated for now. ()

* The SEC is examining whether JPMorgan Chase & Co tried to win business in China by hiring the children of two senior Chinese officials, in possible violation of American anti-corruption statutes. ()

* Lawmakers and central bankers in India, Indonesia, Turkey and several emerging market economies are scrambling to contain the damage from falling currencies and to keep foreign investors from heading for the exits. Money has poured out of those economies over the last few weeks, pushing down the prices of a wide array of assets, including stocks, bonds and currencies. ()

* As New York City continues to promote the rise of Silicon Alley start-ups, the state comptroller's office is doing its part for the cause. On Tuesday, the office of Thomas DiNapoli plans to promote its investments in two technology companies, RebelMouse and CoopKanics, as part of its initiative to invest in New York businesses. ()

* Premiums for employer-provided health insurance have increased by relatively modest amounts this year, according to a new survey, a further sign that once-torrid health care inflation has abated for now. ()

* Barnes & Noble Inc's founder and chairman, Leonard Riggio, disclosed on Tuesday that he had shelved his plan to buy the company's bookstores, as the embattled chain grapples with an uncertain future. His disclosure accompanied the retailer's latest results, which included a loss that more than doubled from the same time last year. ()