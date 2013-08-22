PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 22

The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The confusion over exactly when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its huge economic stimulus efforts only deepened Wednesday, with the release of a summary of the deliberations at the central bank's last meeting in late July. ()

* A closely-watched survey of manufacturing-sector activity in China provided the latest indication that the world's second-largest economy appears to have bottomed out after many months of slowing growth. ()

* A fierce legal battle that pits financial firms against the retailing industry took a new turn on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve said it would appeal a recent decision involving debit card transaction fees. ()

* United Parcel Service Inc has told its white-collar employees that it will stop providing health care coverage to their spouses who can obtain coverage through their own employers, joining an increasing number of companies that are restricting or eliminating spousal health benefits. ()

* The beleaguered Indian rupee continued its steep descent on Wednesday, hitting a record low of 64.54 to the dollar amid global nervousness about the timing and scale of the Federal Reserve's likely scaling back of its bond-buying program. ()

* Some of the technology industry's biggest names are finding out that once you fall behind, it is pretty hard to catch up. However, the bad earnings news from older, big tech companies does not appear to be spreading to more youthful Internet companies like Google or Salesforce.com, which provide their software as a service over the Internet. ()

* Bloomberg LP said on Wednesday that it was making several changes to its journalism operation after an investigation commissioned by the company detailed problems with the past use of client data. ()