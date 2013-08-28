PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 28

Aug 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Merrill Lynch & Co Inc, one of the biggest
brokerage firms on Wall Street, has agreed to pay $160 million
to settle a racial bias lawsuit that wound through the federal
courts for eight years, including two appeals to the United
States Supreme Court. ()
* President Obama is considering military action against
Syria that is intended to "deter and degrade" President Bashar
al-Assad's government's ability to launch chemical weapons, but
is not aimed at ousting Assad from power or forcing him to the
negotiating table, administration officials said Tuesday. ()
* Weeks after the United States government charged Javier
Martin-Artajo, a former JPMorgan Chase employee, with
hiding trading losses that ultimately reached more than $6
billion, he had his first day in court on Tuesday as he
surrendered to Spanish authorities and kicked off what could be
a lengthy extradition process. ()
* Two federal regulators are preparing a series of
enforcement actions and fines against JPMorgan Chase stemming
from its dealings with consumers during the recession in the
latest legal woes facing the nation's biggest bank. ()
* A pair of reports issued Tuesday offered bright news on
the state of the economy, with home prices increasing and
consumer confidence rising. Home prices rose 12.1 percent in
June compared with a year earlier, nearly matching a seven-year
high. However, month-over-month price gains slowed in most
markets, a sign that higher mortgage rates may cool the housing
recovery. ()
* The New York Times website was unavailable to readers on
Tuesday afternoon after an online attack on the company's domain
name registrar. The hacking was just the latest of a major media
organization, with the Financial Times and the Washington Post
also having their operations disrupted within the last few
months. It was also the second time this month that the website
of the New York Times was unavailable for several hours. ()
* The Vermont Yankee nuclear reactor, one of the oldest
nuclear plants in the United States and the subject of heated
battles over the decades, will close late next year, the company
that owns it announced on Tuesday, less than two weeks after
winning a protracted legal fight against the State of Vermont to
keep it open. ()