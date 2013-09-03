PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 3

Sept 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* CBS Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc ended their protracted contract dispute Monday evening with CBS winning not only a significant financial increase for its programming, but also its stake in the digital future. ()

* Verizon Communications Inc agreed on Monday to spend $130 billion to take full control of its enormous wireless unit because it said it believed that the American desire for cellphones and broadband services was not yet nearly sated. ()

* Bertelsmann, the German media giant, has expanded its recent efforts to return to the music business through a $150 million deal with Primary Wave Music, an American company that handles music publishing rights, artist management and marketing, the companies plan to announce on Tuesday. ()

* The spreading expectation that President Obama will name Lawrence Summers to lead the Federal Reserve Board appears to be working against the central bank's efforts to stimulate the economy. The jitters even have some analysts betting that a Summers nomination could lead to slower economic growth, less job creation and higher interest rates than if the president named Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chairwoman. ()

* The China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd, whose Singapore-traded shares lost half their value last week after it came under attack from a California short-seller, said on Monday that it had received a timely takeover offer from its biggest shareholder, an Indonesian food company. ()

* Brazil's government summoned the United States ambassador on Monday to respond to new revelations of American surveillance of President Dilma Rousseff and her top aides, complicating relations between the countries ahead of Rousseff's state visit to Washington next month. ()

* The White House's aggressive push for Congressional approval of an attack on Syria appeared to have won the tentative support of one of President Obama's most hawkish critics, Senator John McCain, who said Monday that he would back a limited strike if the president did more to arm the Syrian rebels and the attack was punishing enough to weaken the Syrian military. ()