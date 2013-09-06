PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 6

Sept 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Group of 20 summit meeting is expected to enact laws
that would tighten rules for multinational companies that use
subsidiaries in certain countries to legally avoid paying taxes.
* David Blech, who was once hailed as the king of
biotechnology and was worth about $300 million, is about to
begin a four-year prison term, having pleaded guilty to stock
manipulation. ()
* Activist investors scored another victory on Thursday when
the board of Timken Co agreed to spin off its steel
business from its industrial bearings operations amid pressure
from two big shareholders. ()
* The publisher and editor of The Las Vegas Sun, Brian
Greenspun, is suing to block a deal that could force the
newspaper to close. ()
* Russian Internet company Mail.ru has sold its
remaining stake in Facebook for about $525 million,
benefiting from a strong rebound in its share price. ()
* The National Security Agency has secretly circumvented or
cracked much of the digital scrambling that protects global
commerce, e-mails, phone calls, medical records and Web
searches. ()
* Bangkok-based trader Badin Rungruangnavarat has agreed to
pay $5.2 million to settle charges that he traded on insider
information tied to Smithfield Foods' proposed $4.7
billion sale to a Chinese food processor, the Securities and
Exchange Commission announced on Thursday. ()
* Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin, a small bank holding company in
Wisconsin, plans to use Chapter 11 to recapitalize, not to
liquidate as typically happens. The company hopes to use the
bankruptcy to save its bank, AnchorBank. ()
* Brazil's securities and exchange commission says it has
opened a new formal investigation into the business dealings of
onetime billionaire Eike Batista and five other executives of
the petroleum company OGX. ()
* Alliant Techsystems agreed on Thursday to buy
Bushnell Group Holdings, a top maker of gun accessories like
rifle scopes, for $985 million in cash. The deal is one of the
first since the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting, an
incident that has put pressure on some owners of gun
manufacturers and related products to sell their holdings. ()
* Line, which has hundreds of millions of users in Asia and
parts of Europe and Latin America, is beginning a push into the
United States. ()