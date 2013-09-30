PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news -Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* King.com Ltd, the British mobile gaming company best known for its hit puzzle game 'Candy Crush Saga', has filed for a public offering in the United States, according to people briefed on the matter. It has also retained Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead the offering, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the listing process is being done in secret. ()

* The Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading trial against Mark Cuban, the billionaire who regularly sits courtside to cheer on his Dallas Mavericks basketball team, opens in a federal courtroom in Dallas on Monday. The case stems from Cuban's June 2004 sale of 600,000 shares of Mamma.com Inc, soon after he had supposedly learned of an equity offering that could depress the Montreal-based Internet search company's stock price. ()

* Tuesday is the long-awaited kickoff of President Obama's signature healthcare law, when millions of Americans can start signing up for new insurance options. Yet across the country, officials are issuing warnings that despite fevered efforts, their new insurance exchanges will not be fully operational for weeks or even months. ()

* The civil trial of British oil company BP Plc begins its second phase on Monday, which will set the amount of oil that spilled into the Gulf of Mexico from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion that killed 11 workers and soiled hundreds of miles of beaches. ()

* The looming threat of a government shutdown on Tuesday is beginning to cause greater unease than past political disputes and may rattle markets when they reopen on Monday.

* Apple Inc is the new most valuable brand in the world, according to a closely followed annual report. The report, to be released on Monday, is from Interbrand, a corporate identity and brand consulting company owned by the Omnicom Group that has been compiling what it calls the Best Global Brands report since 2000. ()