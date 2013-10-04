PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 4

Oct 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Twitter , which was built on messages so short
they could be texted on a cellphone, revealed on Thursday just
how central smartphones and tablets are to its business -
underscoring the technology industry's rapid transition to a
mobile world. Twitter filed with U.S. regulators to raise $1
billion in an initial public offering - the most hotly
anticipated stock sale since Facebook Inc went public
last year - will make early employees and investors in the
company very rich. ()
* Speaker John Boehner has privately told Republican
lawmakers anxious about a fallout from the government shutdown
that he would not allow a potentially more crippling federal
default as the atmosphere on Capitol Hill turned increasingly
tense on Thursday. ()
* Republican efforts to resolve the fiscal standoff that has
closed much of the federal government heated up Thursday, the
third day of the shutdown, with new talks over a broad budget
deal and an effort by more moderate House members to break the
logjam. ()
* Timothy Massad, an assistant secretary of the Treasury, is
among those under consideration to succeed Gary Gensler as
leader of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to
people briefed on the matter. Massad, who oversees financial
stability issues at Treasury, has expressed interest in the job,
one of the people said. ()
* The Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth ordered
Citigroup Inc to pay a $30 million fine for allowing an
analyst to share unpublished research related to Apple Inc's
iPhones with SAC Capital Advisors in violation of
securities rules. The analyst leaked the information to
employees at T Rowe Price Group Inc and the hedge fund
Citadel, which then traded in Apple shares. A third hedge fund,
GLG Partners, also got the information. ()
* Hackers infiltrated the computer system of the software
company Adobe Systems Inc, gaining access to credit
card information and other personal data from 2.9 million of its
customers, the company said on Thursday. ()
* Mark Cuban sent out a series of emails saying that he had
sold his shares in the search engine company Mamma.com because
he had received information that the company was about to
recruit private investors whose contributions would dilute the
value of the public shares, a Securities and Exchange Commission
lawyer said on Thursday. ()
* The U.S. government is partly shut down, but a bigger
concern for financial executives is a potential default on
public debt should Congress fail to raise the nation's borrowing
limits. Financial companies are making some early preparations
just in case. ()
* On the first Friday morning of almost any other month all
the attention would be focused on two numbers: the latest
government estimates for unemployment and job creation. This
Friday, however, much of the government will be closed. As a
result, the economists and statisticians at the Bureau of Labor
Statistics will be at home, and everyone from Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke to thousands of traders will be left without one of the
most important clues to the state of the economy. ()
* Manhattan's garment district is undergoing a renaissance,
with the recent sale and refurbishment of many office buildings
and an influx of tenants from media, advertising, entertainment,
technology and other, nonfashion industries. ()