PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Speaker John Boehner stood his ground on Sunday alongside the most conservative Republicans in Congress, insisting that the House would not vote to finance and reopen the government or raise the nation's borrowing limit without concessions from President Obama on the healthcare law. ()

* The Federal Reserve will begin circulating a new $100 bill on Tuesday with some modern and colorful anti-counterfeiting features, after overcoming problems that postponed its debut for more than two and a half years. ()

* On Monday Nielsen Holdings NV is introducing Twitter TV Ratings, a product announced last year that professes to measure all the activity and reach of Twitter conversation about shows, even if it has yet to be embraced by television executives and gain a broad client base. ()

* Ahead of its initial public offering, Twitter must prove it can fend off a younger generation of nimble social services that offer clever new ways for people to connect and share. Among these up-and-comers are Snapchat, WhatsApp, Line, Tumblr, Instagram, Pinterest, Kakao and Reddit. ()

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd had extraordinary success with an initial public offering of his brand nearly two years ago, leading other designers to consider the same. On Wednesday, Marc Jacobs announced his departure from Louis Vuitton to focus on an initial public offering of his own brand. ()

* The largest banks on Wall Street are teaming up to join a network that could challenge an important part of Bloomberg's terminal business. The banks have all signed up for a messaging service that will be introduced on Monday and will allow finance industry employees to find and chat with one another quickly. ()

* The auction house Sotheby's announced on Friday that its board had adopted a shareholder rights plan, known as a poison pill, that is set off whenever an outsider acquires ownership of 10 percent or more of the company's stock. The company said that the rights will not prevent a takeover, but should encourage anyone seeking to acquire the company to negotiate with the board prior to attempting a takeover. ()

* Activist investor Carl Icahn is finally abandoning his battle against Dell Inc's sale to its founder Michael Dell. The billionaire investor disclosed on Friday that he is forgoing his right to have the Delaware Court of Chancery appraise the value of his shares in the computer company. ()