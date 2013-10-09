PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 9

Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the
* President Obama will nominate Janet Yellen as chairwoman
of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, White House officials said
Tuesday night, ending an unusually prolonged and public search
to fill one of the most important economic policy-making jobs in
the world. ()
* In a suburb due east of Los Angeles, Starbucks Corp
is opening a $70 million, state-of-the-art plant that
will produce cold-pressed juices. The factory is the latest
investment that underscores Starbucks' determination to
transform its brand from being synonymous with coffee to a food
and beverage juggernaut. ()
* From New York to Silicon Valley, more and more large
American corporations are reducing their tax bill by buying a
foreign company and effectively renouncing their U.S.
citizenship. ()
* The Government Accountability Office is to release a
report on Wednesday that the supply of most U.S. nuclear
reactors is drying up and that their ability to provide
electricity is at risk. Most nuclear reactors in the United
States rely on a type of lithium that is produced only by China
and Russia, and the supply may be drying up. ()
* After months of fighting the government's insider trading
case tooth and nail, hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors is leaning
toward admitting criminal wrongdoing and agreeing to pay a
record financial penalty to resolve the charges, according to
two people briefed on the deliberations. ()
* Nuance Communications Inc, a maker of voice
recognition software, disclosed on Tuesday that it would allow
billionaire Carl Icahn to nominate two directors to its board.
Icahn has chosen his son Brett and David Schechter, a senior
analyst at his firm. ()
* Twitter Inc's initial public offering appears
to be the first one from a big technology company that simply
prepared a thorough filing without pushing the boundaries. ()
* The European Parliament on Tuesday scrapped proposals by
health officials that electronic cigarettes be tightly regulated
as medical devices, setting the stage for a debate in the United
States over the extent of regulation. ()
* In another blow to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in its continuing patent disputes with Apple Inc, the
Obama administration has decided to uphold a ban requested by
Apple of some of Samsung's mobile products. The ban, which was
ordered by the International Trade Commission, was issued in
August after the agency determined that Samsung had violated two
Apple patents. ()
* The Agriculture Department issued a public health alert
this week, saying that a strain of salmonella may have sickened
278 people who reported becoming ill after they ate poultry
produced by Foster Farms. ()