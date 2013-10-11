PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama and House Republicans failed to reach an
agreement on a six-week extension of the nation's borrowing
authority during a meeting on Thursday, but the two sides kept
talking, and the offer from politically besieged Republicans was
seen as an initial step toward ending the budget standoff. ()
* In the exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, Blue
Cross and Blue Shield plans offer name recognition and price
advantages. Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans have typically been
the largest insurers providing coverage primarily to individuals
and small businesses, and they remain a staple on the new
exchanges. What is not yet clear is whether the Blues plans are
offering low prices to gain customers, only to raise prices in
later years. ()
* With enthusiastic backing from state officials and an
estimated seven million uninsured, California is a crucial
testing ground for the success of President Obama's health care
law. California is building the country's largest state-run
health insurance exchange and has already expanded Medicaid
coverage for the poor. ()
* A lawsuit accuses Warner Brothers of stealing the
screenplay of its 2012 movie "Trouble With the Curve" and of
manufacturing evidence in their defense. In an unusually sharp
response to a lawsuit filed last week, the studio publicly
called the accusations of script theft "reckless and false". ()
* Carmen Segarra, a former bank examiner for the New York
Federal Reserve, claims in a suit that she was fired by the Fed
for refusing to back down on a plan to downgrade Goldman Sachs
Group Inc for its conflict-of-interest policy. ()
* Investors embraced signs of a political compromise that
could avert a default on government debt, sending stocks surging
on Thursday, but the air quickly went out of Wall Street's
balloon after it remained clear that a deal was not yet at hand.
()
* The two men who founded the company that became BlackBerry
Ltd may now try to save it. In a regulatory filing on
Thursday, Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin said that they were
considering a bid for the 92 percent of the company that they do
not own. They also said they had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Centerview Partners as advisers. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission says that Rodrigo
and Michel Terpins acted on inside information about the H.J.
Heinz Co takeover to turn $90,000 into $1.8 million.
After receiving a confidential tip that the Heinz deal was
looming, Michel Terpins alerted his brother, who then served as
the trader, the SEC said. The Terpins brothers routed their
trades through a Goldman Sachs account in Zurich, where laws
largely shield the account holder's identity. ()
* The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously
reversed a lower court ruling on Activision Blizzard Inc's
move to buy back most of Vivendi SA stake in
the video game maker for $8.2 billion, letting the transaction
move forward. The deal is now expected to close next week. ()
* A jury in Los Angeles cleared Toyota Motor Corp
of fault on Thursday in a fatal 2009 accident in which a
66-year-old woman crashed her Camry. The case is the first of
about 85 personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits brought
against Toyota in the California state court because of
complaints related to sudden, unintended acceleration and the
resulting wave of recalls in 2009 and 2010. ()