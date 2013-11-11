PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The CBS news magazine issued a rare retraction and apology
for its report on an attack on Americans in Libya, saying it was
misled by a source. ()
* Start-ups are gathering data and analyzing it much faster
than was possible even a couple of years ago, aiming to project
economic trends from seemingly unconnected information. ()
* Labor leaders and businesses are closely watching a
Supreme Court case to be argued this Wednesday that involves a
popular strategy used by unions to successfully organize
hundreds of thousands of workers. ()
* Twitter is counting on millions of websites to
link to the service and encouraging legions of independent
developers to find creative new uses for its platform, driving
up activity and the number of advertisements that Twitter users
see. ()
* In their efforts to attract children, television networks
are starting to show programs online before they appear on
old-fashioned TV. ()
* Vox Media, a company with three strong digital brands,
including the technology site The Verge, is adding to its
portfolio. The company plans to announce on Monday that it is
buying Curbed.com LLC, which runs three web publications that
deliver in-depth neighborhood coverage, with attitude, of real
estate, dining and retailing. ()
* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes
the regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills on
Tuesday, delayed for the Veterans Day holiday, and an auction of
four-week bills on Wednesday. ()
* The saving of BlackBerry may represent a patriotic
calling to Prem Watsa, but he is not used to dealing in as
public an arena as the company does. ()