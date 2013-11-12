PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the
* Some major health insurers are so worried about the Obama
administration's ability to fix its troubled health care website
that they are pushing the government to create a shortcut that
would allow them to enroll people entitled to subsidies directly
rather than through the federal system. ()
* The new video game consoles from Sony and
Microsoft about to hit store shelves are almost certain
to be hot holiday gifts this year. The uncertainty for the games
business is: What happens after Santa leaves? Sales of a new
generation of consoles could be dented by tablets, smartphones
and Facebook, which offer games at lower prices. ()
* Sunday was a bad day for Fantex, the fledgling
company promoting initial public offerings of National Football
League stars, as its first two prospects were sidelined. ()
* Liquidators seeking to recover money for investors in two
hedge funds filed a lawsuit on Monday against Standard & Poor's,
Fitch and Moody's. ()
* A new trial expected to start this week will determine how
much Samsung has to pay for an important suit it
lost against Apple. ()
* Bitcoin's emergence has brought a field of competitors.
Already, dozens of ideas are jockeying for the market. The
online payment system viewed by many insiders as having the best
chance of supplanting bitcoin is Ripple. Ripple holds out the
promise not just of a new currency, but also of a novel method
to send money around the world. ()
* The Justice Department's prosecution of SAC Capital
Advisors raises the question of who the victims of a violation
are. ()
* After several years of lackluster performance, the hedge
fund industry is increasingly turning to self-help programs,
sometimes referred to as "mindware" products, to try to improve
its game. ()
* Several ideas about using financial instruments and a
for-profit approach in the world of non-profits are now taking
hold. ()