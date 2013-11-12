PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some major health insurers are so worried about the Obama administration's ability to fix its troubled health care website that they are pushing the government to create a shortcut that would allow them to enroll people entitled to subsidies directly rather than through the federal system. ()

* The new video game consoles from Sony and Microsoft about to hit store shelves are almost certain to be hot holiday gifts this year. The uncertainty for the games business is: What happens after Santa leaves? Sales of a new generation of consoles could be dented by tablets, smartphones and Facebook, which offer games at lower prices. ()

* Sunday was a bad day for Fantex, the fledgling company promoting initial public offerings of National Football League stars, as its first two prospects were sidelined. ()

* Liquidators seeking to recover money for investors in two hedge funds filed a lawsuit on Monday against Standard & Poor's, Fitch and Moody's. ()

* A new trial expected to start this week will determine how much Samsung has to pay for an important suit it lost against Apple. ()

* Bitcoin's emergence has brought a field of competitors. Already, dozens of ideas are jockeying for the market. The online payment system viewed by many insiders as having the best chance of supplanting bitcoin is Ripple. Ripple holds out the promise not just of a new currency, but also of a novel method to send money around the world. ()

* The Justice Department's prosecution of SAC Capital Advisors raises the question of who the victims of a violation are. ()

* After several years of lackluster performance, the hedge fund industry is increasingly turning to self-help programs, sometimes referred to as "mindware" products, to try to improve its game. ()

* Several ideas about using financial instruments and a for-profit approach in the world of non-profits are now taking hold. ()