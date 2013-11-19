PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories on the
* Federal officials told a Senate hearing that virtual
currencies like bitcoin offered real benefits for the financial
system. ()
* Wal-Mart illegally disciplined and fired employees
over strikes and protests, the National Labor Relations Board
said on Monday. ()
* Maria Bartiromo, one of the first women to become a star
on television by reporting on business news, is leaving her
longtime home at CNBC for its rival, the Fox Business Network.
()
* The largest category of victims in the vast Ponzi scheme
run by Bernard Madoff - those who lost cash through accounts
with various middleman funds - will be first in line for
compensation from a $2.35 billion fund collected by the Justice
Department. ()
* Dropbox, a five-year-old San Francisco start-up that
allows users to access stored documents via the web, is seeking
funding that would value it at more than $8 billion. ()
* The Justice Department is set to announce a $13 billion
settlement with JPMorgan Chase over the bank's
questionable mortgage practices in the run-up to the financial
crisis, people briefed on the deal said on Monday, as
prosecutors and the bank hashed out the final details of the
deal. ()
* The Opel unit of General Motors said on Monday that
it reached a preliminary agreement with workers to close a
factory in Bochum, Germany, at the end of next year, another
example of the effort by hard-pressed European automakers to
slowly close superfluous manufacturing plants. ()
* Google agreed on Monday to pay $17 million to 37
states and the District of Columbia in a wide-reaching
settlement over tracking consumers online without their
knowledge. ()
* Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado proposed on Monday
tough new limits on leaks of methane and other gases from well
sites and storage tanks. Supporters called the limits, which
would exceed existing federal rules, the most sweeping in the
nation. ()