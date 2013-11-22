PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 22

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that it would consider changing its rules to permit the use of cellphones and other wireless-data devices during airline flights. If approved, the change is certain to delight some passengers but frustrate many others. ()
* Nearly 80,000 people have enrolled in health plans through California's online marketplace, at a rate of several thousand a day in November - a sizable increase over a month ago. ()
* A jury on Thursday said that Samsung Electronics would have to pay Apple $290 million more in damages for violating patents, putting an end to one chapter in the long-running patent struggle between the two tech companies. ()
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some strength in the economy. ()
* Officials say many predatory lenders have steadily found ways around the Military Lending Act, a law that was meant to stop them. ()
* Janet Yellen on Thursday moved closer toward becoming the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Board when the Senate Banking Committee sent her nomination to the full Senate with a 14-8 vote. ()
* Fashion retailer Vince Holding priced its stock sale at $20 a share, a dollar above its expected range. At that price, investors valued the clothing store chain at $726 million. ()
* A tax proposal released on Thursday by the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Max Baucus, addresses a topic that tends to make my students' eyes glaze over: cost recovery. ()
* SAC's chief financial officer said that portfolio managers were rewarded special "Cohen tag bonuses" for ideas that translated into windfall gains. ()
* Bright horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance