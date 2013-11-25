PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 25

Nov 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A software engineer from Springfield, Missouri, Lawrence
Blankenship is putting his money on PeerCoin, one of the biggest
of the virtual currencies that are being promoted as
alternatives to bitcoin. ()
* Carlson, the global hospitality and travel company, said
on Friday that it had authorized a review of strategic
alternatives including a possible sale of TGI Friday's
restaurants. ()
* A former top executive at the Credit Suisse Group
was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on
Friday for inflating the value of mortgage bonds as the housing
market collapsed. ()
* The regulator of accounting firms in the United States
said on Friday that Deloitte & Touche, for the second
consecutive year, had failed to correct deficiencies in its
audit procedures to its satisfaction. ()
* Skip Hop agreed Friday to sell a majority stake in itself
to Fireman Capital Partners, a consumer-focused investment firm.
Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed, but
people briefed on the matter said that the deal was valued at
nearly $60 million. ()
* Activist investor William Ackman said on Friday that he
intended to take his high-stakes bet against Herbalife,
the nutritional supplements company, "to the end of the earth."