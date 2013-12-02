PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The HealthCare.gov site appears easier to use for most
people, but problems in the so-called backend systems that
deliver consumer information to insurers still have not been
fixed. ()
* In an era of chastened Wall Street egos, Michael Corbat,
the chief of Citigroup, has cultivated a workmanlike
demeanor out of the spotlight. The low-key approach taken by
Citigroup - which faces a number of investigations of its own -
has not gone unnoticed inside JPMorgan. Some board members and
executives there have recently pointed to Corbat in privately
discussing the apparent advantages of a more self-effacing
approach in a chief executive. ()
*
* Some features of physical books may be getting a second
life online, but efforts to completely re-imagine the core
experience of the book has yet to catch on. Even as the universe
of printed matter continues to shrivel, the book - or at least
some of its best-known features - is showing remarkable staying
power online. ()
* Paul Crouch, a television evangelist who founded the
Trinity Broadcasting Network with his wife and turned it into
the world's largest Christian television network, died on
Saturday. He was 79. ()
* Over the course of the weekend, consumers spent about $1.7
billion less on holiday shopping than they did the year before,
according to the National Retail Federation. ()