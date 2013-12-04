PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 4

Dec 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a ruling that could reverberate far beyond Detroit, a
federal judge held on Tuesday that this battered city could
formally enter bankruptcy and asserted that Detroit's obligation
to pay pensions in full was not untouchable. ()
* At a picturesque century-old factory, Count Anton-Wolfgang
von Faber-Castell is the eighth in a long line carrying on the
family name in the pencil business. Faber-Castell, the largest
maker of wood-encased pencils in the world, illustrates how
midsize companies - which account for about 60 percent of the
country's jobs - are able to stay competitive in the global
marketplace. ()
* The FDA allows the sale of some devices to treat small
groups of patients without requiring proof that the devices
work, or any rigorous study of the medical results. ()
* Testimony to Parliament from the top editor of The
Guardian illustrated the aggressive investigative and spying
tactics increasingly faced by news organizations. ()
* Newsweek, the struggling weekly magazine that ceased print
publication last year, plans to turn the presses back on. The
magazine expects to begin a 64-page weekly edition in January or
February. ()
* The Illinois legislature on Tuesday ended a day of
emotional debate and fierce back-room arm-twisting by passing a
deal to shore up the state's debt-engulfed pension system by
trimming retiree benefits and increasing state contributions. ()
* Jon Horvath has been positioned as a star witness for
federal prosecutors in the insider trading trial of Michael
Steinberg, his former boss at SAC Capital Advisors. But under
questioning by the defense on Tuesday, Horvath, a former analyst
at SAC, acknowledged having some memory lapses, potentially
undercutting some of his credibility. ()
* Edward Lampert, the hedge fund manager who serves as Sears
Holdings' chief executive, remains struggling retailer Sears'
biggest shareholder. But his firm, ESL Partners, has
cut the size of its stake, disclosing in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday that it now owns 48.4 percent of its shares, down from
55.4 percent. ()