PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Illicit activity is rising in the virtual currency market,
where there is an increasing amount of real money but few rules
and even less oversight. ()
* Two companies, Merck and Stallergenes
are asking the Food and Drug Administration for approval to
market tablets or liquids to treat allergies, drugs that are
already available in Europe. ()
* The SEC led a discussion that examined the growing clout
of proxy advisers, the potential for conflicts of interest, and
the transparency and accuracy of the firms' recommendations. ()
* A big part of the American auto industry's comeback has
come from rising exports of vehicles made in the United States
for sale in international markets. ()
* Following criticism over its all-male board of directors,
Twitter has added the former chief executive of Pearson
to the board. ()
* Jon Horvath said at the trial of his ex-boss Michael
Steinberg, formerly of SAC Capital Advisors, that he didn't tell
him the data he had obtained about Dell was insider information.
* Kirk Radke, known for his work on private equity deals, is
moving to Willkie Farr & Gallagher after a long tenure at
Kirkland & Ellis. ()
* A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit
brought by Rajat Gupta, the former managing director of the
consulting giant McKinsey & Co, who had accused a former
longtime friend of trying to stop him from having a say over a
private equity fund they started together. ()
* Glassdoor, a job listings site that lets employees
anonymously rate and dish on their companies, said on Thursday
that the latest round of financing nearly doubled its total
fund-raising to $93 million. ()
* An employee of Deutsche Bank's Japanese
brokerage unit, Shigeru Echigo, was arrested on Thursday on
suspicion of showering a local pension fund manager with
expensive meals, golf outings and trips overseas in return for
some 1 billion yen in investments. ()