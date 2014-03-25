PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 25

March 25 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration is preparing to unveil a
legislative proposal to end the National Security Agency's
once-secret bulk phone records program - a systematic collection
of data about Americans' calling habits. If approved by
Congress, phone companies would not be required to retain bulk
data for any longer than they normally would. The N.S.A. could
obtain specific records only with permission from a judge, using
a new kind of court order.(link.reuters.com/xek87v)
* At a meeting on May 15, 2009, engineers at General Motors
Co learned that data in the black boxes of Chevrolet
Cobalts confirmed a potentially fatal defect that existed in
hundreds of thousands of cars. But in the months and years that
followed, as a trove of internal documents and studies mounted,
GM told the families of accident victims and other customers
that it did not have enough evidence of any defect in their
cars, interviews, letters and legal documents show. (link.reuters.com/vek87v)
* A federal jury on Monday found five associates of the
convicted swindler Bernard Madoff guilty of 31 counts of aiding
one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. (link.reuters.com/wek87v)
* The Walt Disney Co acted quickly to put a new top
executive in place at its ABC Television Group, naming Ben
Sherwood on Monday to succeed Anne Sweeney, who announced her
resignation two weeks ago. (link.reuters.com/zek87v)
* Herbalife Ltd said on Monday it agreed to give its
biggest shareholder Carl Icahn three additional seats on the
board. Icahn, one of the company's most outspoken supporters,
who already had a 16.8 percent stake in the company and two
board seats, requested the additional representation last week.
(link.reuters.com/kuk87v)
* Online storage service company Box Inc expects to raise
about $250 million in its initial public offering. Box was
valued at $2 billion in a recent round of private funding, but
would most likely be worth several times that after the IPO.
Many more cloud businesses, for both business and consumers, are
expected to follow this year. (link.reuters.com/nuk87v)
* Google Inc on Monday announced a partnership with
the Luxottica Group, the largest eyeglass company in
the world, to design, manufacture and distribute frames for
Google Glass, the Internet-connected eyewear.(link.reuters.com/puk87v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)