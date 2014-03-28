PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A day after Citigroup Inc's capital plan failed the Fed's stress test for the second time in three years, bank executives were still struggling to understand the decision and how best to respond. (r.reuters.com/dak97v)

* As the United States seeks to strengthen sanctions on Moscow for its occupation of Crimea, energy experts say the powerful Russian oil industry would make a robust target. But any penalties on energy investments, technology transfers and financial transactions would most likely also punish Western oil companies like Exxon Mobil that are investing heavily in Russia. (r.reuters.com/gak97v)

* Microsoft Corp on Thursday introduced its long-awaited suite of applications for Apple Inc's iPad tablets. The suite includes Word, PowerPoint and Excel. (r.reuters.com/jak97v)

* When CBS Outdoor Americas Inc begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, it will represent not only the dawn of a new publicly traded advertising company in a hot market for IPOs, but also the latest step in the evolution of its parent company, CBS Corp. (r.reuters.com/mak97v)

* Italian fashion house Versace said it started 2014 on a strong footing thanks to a double-digit rise in sales from its own shops in the first quarter. The luxury brand may seek stock market listing in the future after the recent sale of a 20 percent stake to the private equity group Blackstone. (r.reuters.com/pak97v)

* Walmart Stores Inc sued Visa Inc for $5 billion, accusing the credit and debit card network of excessively high card swipe fees, several months after the retailer opted out of a class-action settlement between merchants and Visa and MasterCard. (r.reuters.com/rak97v)

* New York State and federal inspectors have completed a second round of safety checks of train tracks and oil tanker cars in an effort to prevent disastrous derailments and spills of volatile crude from North Dakota's Bakken region. The inspection effort, which generally found only minor and easily correctable defects, is part of a proactive safety effort started in January after several severe accidents. (r.reuters.com/tak97v)

* PG&E said it would probably face federal criminal charges for its role in a fatal gas pipeline explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area in September 2010. The company said it had been in discussions with federal prosecutors to reach a resolution, but it now expects prosecutors will say that PG&E's past operating practices violated the federal Pipeline Safety Act(r.reuters.com/vak97v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)