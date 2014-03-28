PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A day after Citigroup Inc's capital plan failed the
Fed's stress test for the second time in three years, bank
executives were still struggling to understand the decision and
how best to respond. (r.reuters.com/dak97v)
* As the United States seeks to strengthen sanctions on
Moscow for its occupation of Crimea, energy experts say the
powerful Russian oil industry would make a robust target. But
any penalties on energy investments, technology transfers and
financial transactions would most likely also punish Western oil
companies like Exxon Mobil that are investing heavily in
Russia. (r.reuters.com/gak97v)
* Microsoft Corp on Thursday introduced its
long-awaited suite of applications for Apple Inc's iPad
tablets. The suite includes Word, PowerPoint and Excel. (r.reuters.com/jak97v)
* When CBS Outdoor Americas Inc begins trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, it will represent not
only the dawn of a new publicly traded advertising company in a
hot market for IPOs, but also the latest step in the evolution
of its parent company, CBS Corp. (r.reuters.com/mak97v)
* Italian fashion house Versace said it started 2014 on a
strong footing thanks to a double-digit rise in sales from its
own shops in the first quarter. The luxury brand may seek stock
market listing in the future after the recent sale of a 20
percent stake to the private equity group Blackstone. (r.reuters.com/pak97v)
* Walmart Stores Inc sued Visa Inc for $5
billion, accusing the credit and debit card network of
excessively high card swipe fees, several months after the
retailer opted out of a class-action settlement between
merchants and Visa and MasterCard. (r.reuters.com/rak97v)
* New York State and federal inspectors have completed a
second round of safety checks of train tracks and oil tanker
cars in an effort to prevent disastrous derailments and spills
of volatile crude from North Dakota's Bakken region. The
inspection effort, which generally found only minor and easily
correctable defects, is part of a proactive safety effort
started in January after several severe accidents. (r.reuters.com/tak97v)
* PG&E said it would probably face federal criminal
charges for its role in a fatal gas pipeline explosion in the
San Francisco Bay Area in September 2010. The company said it
had been in discussions with federal prosecutors to reach a
resolution, but it now expects prosecutors will say that PG&E's
past operating practices violated the federal Pipeline Safety
Act(r.reuters.com/vak97v)
