PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 1

April 1
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The nation's top auto safety regulator will seek to cast
blame on General Motors Co when he testifies on Tuesday
before a House subcommittee looking into the ignition problem of
Chevrolet Cobalts and other cars. In written testimony filed in
advance, David Friedman, the acting administrator of the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, argues that
"G.M. had critical information that would have helped identify
this defect." (link.reuters.com/wac28v)
* Caterpillar Inc, the big American maker of heavy
construction and mining equipment, used a subsidiary in
Switzerland to avoid paying $2.4 billion of income taxes over 13
years, according to a Senate investigative report released on
Monday. (link.reuters.com/xac28v)
* Author Michael Lewis in his new book "Flash Boys" talks
about a perverse system on Wall Street that has allowed certain
professional investors to pay hundreds of millions of dollars a
year to locate their computer servers close to stock exchanges
so they can make trades milliseconds ahead of everyone else. (link.reuters.com/tac28v)
* Workers at three Toyota Motor Corp assembly
plants in Ontario will vote next week on whether to join
Canada's largest union, an effort that could create the
carmaker's only unionized shop in the country and the United
States. (link.reuters.com/dec28v)
* Six years ago, Congress mandated auto safety regulators to
pass a federal standard by 2011 that would help keep drivers
from running over small children as they backed up their
vehicles. On Monday, after three years of repeated delays and a
lawsuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
announced the new rule: By May 2018, all new cars and light
trucks must be equipped with rearview cameras. (link.reuters.com/hec28v)
* The Federal Communications Commission approved measures on
Monday that will free up more airwaves for Wi-Fi and wireless
broadband. The agency also moved to help curb increasing cable
rates for consumers, but in doing so cracked down hard on the
ability of broadcast stations to negotiate jointly in
competition with cable systems. (link.reuters.com/mec28v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)