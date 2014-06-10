PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Just weeks after the Justice Department indicted five members of the Chinese army, accusing them of online attacks on United States corporations, a new report from CrowdStrike, released on Monday, offers more evidence of the breadth and ambition of China's campaign to steal trade and military secrets from foreign victims. The report ties a hacker group in Shanghai to attacks on governments, contractors and research companies. (r.reuters.com/zud99v)

* BP, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc , Total SA and other big Western oil companies are striking deals and plowing money into Russia even as more sanctions loom. (r.reuters.com/byd99v)

* The latest video game consoles can play Internet radio, Netflix movies and YouTube video clips. But Sony and Microsoft, gearing up for a blistering battle in retail stores this holiday season, are reassuring consumers that their consoles are very much about games, too. (r.reuters.com/cyd99v)

* The consolidation of more than 80 lawsuits against General Motors into a single proceeding in Manhattan represents a small but meaningful victory for the automaker. (r.reuters.com/fyd99v)

* TransferWise, one of London's most prominent financial technology companies, said it had raised $25 million from a range of investors, including Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal, and the British billionaire Richard Branson. TransferWise uses peer-to-peer technology that allows individuals around the world to swap currencies without incurring large bank transfer fees. (r.reuters.com/gyd99v)

* Facebook announced that it has hired David Marcus, the president of eBay's PayPal division and a former entrepreneur, to lead the expansion of its messaging products - and eventually, to figure out how to make money from them. (r.reuters.com/haf99v)

* Merck will buy the biotechnology company Idenix Pharmaceuticals for $3.85 billion in an effort to bolster its arsenal of potential drugs in the competitive arena of hepatitis C treatments, the companies announced on Monday. (r.reuters.com/maf99v)

* Landowners who say a North Carolina electronics plant poisoned their drinking water missed a filing deadline, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The decision, in a 7-to-2 vote, is likely to affect similar suits from the families of thousands of former Marines over what they say was toxic pollution at Camp Lejeune, also in North Carolina. (r.reuters.com/qaf99v)

* Environmental officials in North Carolina and Virginia signed an agreement with Duke Energy on Monday for the cleanup of toxic coal ash from the Dan River, which flows through the two states. (r.reuters.com/raf99v)

* Walmart announced two high-level changes to its e-commerce team on Monday, as it pushes to ramp up its online business and compete with its archrival Amazon. The company said Joel Anderson, who has been president of Walmart.com in the United States for the last three years, was resigning from the company. The other change was the promotion of Fernando Madeira, who has been the president of Walmart's Latin American e-commerce division. (r.reuters.com/saf99v)

* Time Warner is in talks to buy a large stake in Vice Media for as much as $1 billion, a deal that could include providing Vice with the television network HLN, people with knowledge of the negotiations said on Monday. Precise terms and valuations have not been agreed upon. (r.reuters.com/taf99v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)