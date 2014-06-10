PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories on the
* Just weeks after the Justice Department indicted five
members of the Chinese army, accusing them of online attacks on
United States corporations, a new report from CrowdStrike,
released on Monday, offers more evidence of the breadth and
ambition of China's campaign to steal trade and military secrets
from foreign victims. The report ties a hacker group in Shanghai
to attacks on governments, contractors and research companies.
(r.reuters.com/zud99v)
* BP, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, Total SA and other big Western oil companies
are striking deals and plowing money into Russia even as more
sanctions loom. (r.reuters.com/byd99v)
* The latest video game consoles can play Internet radio,
Netflix movies and YouTube video clips. But Sony and
Microsoft, gearing up for a blistering battle in retail
stores this holiday season, are reassuring consumers that their
consoles are very much about games, too.
* The consolidation of more than 80 lawsuits against General
Motors into a single proceeding in Manhattan represents a
small but meaningful victory for the automaker.
* TransferWise, one of London's most prominent financial
technology companies, said it had raised $25 million from a
range of investors, including Peter Thiel, a co-founder of
PayPal, and the British billionaire Richard Branson.
TransferWise uses peer-to-peer technology that allows
individuals around the world to swap currencies without
incurring large bank transfer fees. (r.reuters.com/gyd99v)
* Facebook announced that it has hired David Marcus,
the president of eBay's PayPal division and a former
entrepreneur, to lead the expansion of its messaging products -
and eventually, to figure out how to make money from them.
* Merck will buy the biotechnology company Idenix
Pharmaceuticals for $3.85 billion in an effort to
bolster its arsenal of potential drugs in the competitive arena
of hepatitis C treatments, the companies announced on Monday.
* Landowners who say a North Carolina electronics plant
poisoned their drinking water missed a filing deadline, the
Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The decision, in a 7-to-2 vote,
is likely to affect similar suits from the families of thousands
of former Marines over what they say was toxic pollution at Camp
Lejeune, also in North Carolina.
* Environmental officials in North Carolina and Virginia
signed an agreement with Duke Energy on Monday for the
cleanup of toxic coal ash from the Dan River, which flows
through the two states.
* Walmart announced two high-level changes to its e-commerce
team on Monday, as it pushes to ramp up its online business and
compete with its archrival Amazon. The company said Joel
Anderson, who has been president of Walmart.com in the United
States for the last three years, was resigning from the company.
The other change was the promotion of Fernando Madeira, who has
been the president of Walmart's Latin American e-commerce
division.
* Time Warner is in talks to buy a large stake in
Vice Media for as much as $1 billion, a deal that could include
providing Vice with the television network HLN, people with
knowledge of the negotiations said on Monday. Precise terms and
valuations have not been agreed upon.
