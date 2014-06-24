PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24

June 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Dean Foods Co has been asked to supply documents to the Federal authorities as part of an investigation into well-timed trades placed by the championship golfer Phil Mickelson and the well-known sports gambler William Walters. (nyti.ms/1sAH1wG)

* Seven automakers said that they were recalling more than three million vehicles worldwide because their air bags, made by Takata Corp, could rupture and send debris flying inside a car. The move is the latest in a series of recalls related to air bags made by Takata, one of the world's top automotive supply firms, which has run afoul of regulators and prosecutors. (nyti.ms/1wqeqsx)

* The Supreme Court on Monday endorsed the Obama administration's efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from sources like power plants, even as it criticized what it called the administration's overreaching. The decision is one in a recent string of rulings upholding the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to issue Clean Air Act regulations to curb climate change, and the agency celebrated the decision. (nyti.ms/1iAygyj)

* Three technology stock traders have left the Boston office of Steven Cohen's nearly $10 billion family office over the last week in a new round of defections at a firm that is still dealing with the fallout from a significant insider trading investigation. (nyti.ms/1rsFJPW)

* Allergan Inc told its shareholders on Monday not to hand over any stock to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which last week offered to exchange $72 in cash and 0.83 of a Valeant share for each unit of Allergan stock. (nyti.ms/T4mQH4)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been hired by Shire PLC as the London-listed drug maker confronts a takeover offer, people briefed on the matter told the New York Times. (nyti.ms/1iAzfyy)