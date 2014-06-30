PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

June 30 The following are the top stories on the
* Facebook revealed that for one week in January
2012, it had manipulated the news feeds of over half a million
randomly selected users to change the number of positive and
negative posts they saw. It was part of a psychological study to
examine how emotions can be spread on social media. (nyti.ms/1q7fO1p)
* Kenneth Feinberg, a prominent compensation expert hired by
General Motors, is scheduled to announce a plan on Monday
to distribute money to victims of accidents caused by the
automaker's defective ignition switch. (nyti.ms/1m1j7VZ)
* An organization representing the world's main central
banks warned on Sunday that dangerous new asset bubbles were
forming even before the global economy has finished recovering
from the last round of financial excess.(nyti.ms/1qpCSde)
* Verizon Communications is preparing to move its
corporate offices from downtown back into far smaller quarters
inside the former New York Telephone building at 1095 Avenue of
the Americas, at 42nd Street. Its diminished presence parallels
the steady erosion of demand for its original business:
providing plain old telephone service over landlines. The number
of landlines Verizon has left in New York State is down to about
3 million from 12 million. (nyti.ms/1r3wtEO)
* The day after the Supreme Court ruled against Aereo in a
copyright case brought by the nation's major broadcasters, Mark
Ely, chief executive of streaming television service Simple.TV,
was trying to scoop up Aereo customers by promoting his start-up
on social media. (nyti.ms/1mxLmaJ)
