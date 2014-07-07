PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* For most of America, Reno stirs images of worn-out casinos, strip clubs and quick divorces. But it is trying to change that reputation and reduce its reliance on gambling by taking advantage of its location and low taxes to gain a solid footing in the new economy. Instead of poker payouts, Reno now boasts of e-commerce ventures, an Apple data center and a testing ground for drones. It also hopes to attract a large factory to build batteries for Tesla's electric vehicles. (nyti.ms/1myPzB1)

* As government regulators crack down on the financing of terrorists and drug traffickers, many big banks are abandoning the business of transferring money from the United States to other countries, moves that are expected to reverse years of declines in the cost of immigrants sending money home to their families. (nyti.ms/1r1Lftn)

* General Motors' OnStar system provides streams of data about the performance of GM vehicles, but the automaker says little about how it uses this information to investigate problems. (nyti.ms/1qCnfhi)

* Twitter Inc's top executive ranks have been transformed in the last year, from its general counsel to, most recently, its chief financial officer. But in one very important area of the company - Twitter's ad business - the leadership has remained relatively untouched. (nyti.ms/1myQelL)

* The Obama administration on Sunday sought to play down new disclosures that the National Security Agency has swept up innocent and often personal emails from ordinary Internet users as it targets suspected terrorists in its global surveillance for potential threats. (nyti.ms/1r1LRiM)

* As Google engine restores links that it had removed to comply with a court order, its handling of the "right to be forgotten" becomes murkier. (nyti.ms/1xDCtot) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)