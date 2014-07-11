PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11

BRIEF-Allegiance bancshares reports Q1 EPS $0.45
* Allegiance bancshares, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
July 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The presence of at least three under-age workers at a Shinyang Electronics factory casts a cloud over the labor practices of Samsung Electronics and its suppliers. (nyti.ms/1njCsmr)
* Shares of Portugal's second-largest bank, Banco Espírito Santo, were suspended from trading, prompting fears that the bank might need to be rescued. The move sent high-flying stocks and bonds in Portugal plummeting, forced two Spanish companies to suspend bond offerings and brought concerns over the health of Europe's banking system. (nyti.ms/1zsSIXm)
* Questcor Pharmaceuticals, recipient of a $5.6 billion takeover bid, disclosed that the number of patients reporting a so-called adverse event while using its immune-system drug Acthar last year represented almost 5 percent of prescriptions dispensed. (nyti.ms/1qPsham)
* An essay sent to Microsoft Corp's employees by the company's chief executive appears to lay the groundwork for significant changes that will be revealed later this month. (nyti.ms/1ooKQ0l)
* With refining eroding into a money-losing area for most European players, Exxon Mobil is making a contrarian bet by expanding diesel production. (nyti.ms/TWg4DI)
* The Federal Trade Commission contended that Amazon improperly billed customers for "many millions of dollars" of charges that children made without their parents' consent. (nyti.ms/TWg6eF)
* Lockheed Martin and two of its biggest suppliers agreed on Thursday to invest up to $170 million of their own money to help lower the high cost of the new F-35 fighter jets. The deal lets the Pentagon shift a small part of the risk to the contractors as it grapples with continuing problems on the giant program, which could cost nearly $400 billion for 2,400 planes.(nyti.ms/1rcUrv3) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
* Allegiance bancshares, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Alere launches the Alere malaria AG P.F, the first-ever rapid test to screen malaria infection in asymptomatic individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S