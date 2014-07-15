PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 15

July 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The $7 billion deal that Citigroup Inc agreed to strike with the Justice Department involves one of the largest cash penalties ever paid to settle a federal inquiry into a bank suspected of mortgage misdeeds. (nyti.ms/1qbJo8t)

* Audit firm Ernst and Young LLP agreed to pay more than $4 million to settle accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it violated independence rules by lobbying on behalf of two of its audit clients. (nyti.ms/WebVgn)

* Yahoo Inc will live stream Dave Matthews Band's concert at The Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday night, which will be the first in its ambitious partnership with Live Nation Entertainment Inc to supply free live video streams of a different concert each day for an entire year. (nyti.ms/1nqRQJ2)

* IAC/InterActiveCorp has acquired parts of HowAboutWe, a Brooklyn-based start-up. Representatives for the Match Group and HowAboutWe confirmed the deal but would not disclose the price. HowAboutWe hosts a handful of online romance sites; its marquee offerings are HowAboutWe Dating, a matchmaking and date-suggestion service for singles, and HowAboutWe Couples, a date-suggestion service. (nyti.ms/1n55Ttp)

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said that it was combining its broadcasting company and studio group into one business, reflecting the broader changes sweeping across the television landscape as global and digital outlets for programming proliferate. (nyti.ms/1zE01vq)

* Three former top executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf, charged by New York prosecutors with breaking the law in a failed bid to keep the struggling law firm afloat, contend they always intended to pay back the firm's lenders and bond investors. (nyti.ms/1mcXe26)