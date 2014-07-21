PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 21

July 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An intricate web of shell companies disclosed in filings by Alibaba IPO-BABA.N connects the company to the sons and grandsons of the most powerful men in China. (nyti.ms/1nMxZnQ)

* Bradford Smith, general counsel at Microsoft, uses the skills he learned as a Washington lawyer to advocate change in government policies that affect Microsoft and the industry. (nyti.ms/1p0k7Yh)

* Millions of Americans are receiving auto loans they cannot possibly afford, in a lending climate marked by some of the same lack of caution seen in the housing industry before its 2008 implosion. (nyti.ms/1p59why)

* Bulgarian bank Corporate Commercial Bank will remain closed as officials continue to debate whether the state should bail it out or find private investors to rescue it. (nyti.ms/Wy6GrW)

* Whirlpool is threatening to pull out of the troubled Energy Star labeling program unless Congress bans class-action lawsuits. (nyti.ms/1n2SIIo)

* Hasbro Inc, along with other brands and big retailers, are starting to sell technology and using it to lure shoppers, while manufacturers see opportunity in mass customization. (nyti.ms/1rCTgoY) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)