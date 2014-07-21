PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 21

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
July 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An intricate web of shell companies disclosed in filings by Alibaba IPO-BABA.N connects the company to the sons and grandsons of the most powerful men in China. (nyti.ms/1nMxZnQ)
* Bradford Smith, general counsel at Microsoft, uses the skills he learned as a Washington lawyer to advocate change in government policies that affect Microsoft and the industry. (nyti.ms/1p0k7Yh)
* Millions of Americans are receiving auto loans they cannot possibly afford, in a lending climate marked by some of the same lack of caution seen in the housing industry before its 2008 implosion. (nyti.ms/1p59why)
* Bulgarian bank Corporate Commercial Bank will remain closed as officials continue to debate whether the state should bail it out or find private investors to rescue it. (nyti.ms/Wy6GrW)
* Whirlpool is threatening to pull out of the troubled Energy Star labeling program unless Congress bans class-action lawsuits. (nyti.ms/1n2SIIo)
* Hasbro Inc, along with other brands and big retailers, are starting to sell technology and using it to lure shoppers, while manufacturers see opportunity in mass customization. (nyti.ms/1rCTgoY) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 1 A former UBS Group AG banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S. authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against his former employer.