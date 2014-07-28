PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 28

July 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* About 1,200 fast-food workers from McDonald's,
Burger King and other chains crowded over the weekend
into an expo center in the suburb west of Chicago to pursue
their ambitious goal of creating a $15-an-hour wage floor for
the nation's four million fast-food workers. (nyti.ms/1AnVLAm)
* The Federal Reserve's policy-making committee, which meets
Tuesday and Wednesday, is widely expected to announce another
cut in its monthly bond purchases, to $25 billion, in keeping
with its declared intention to end the purchases in October.(nyti.ms/UEqTuo)
* Reddit, a community-driven site, is trying to jump-start
its advertising business and reinforce some smaller moneymaking
efforts. Reddit's focus is to figure out how to become a real
business without changing the essential nature of the service
and alienating its powerhouse constituency of 114 million
intensely loyal monthly users. (nyti.ms/1nxfj03)
* The British government plans to make more land available
for licensing for oil and natural gas exploration in the first
such expansion since 2008. The government wants new sources of
oil and gas to help replace Britain's declining offshore
production in the North Sea, to create jobs and to ease growing
dependence on fuel imports, especially from Russia. (nyti.ms/X1vvwr)
* The multi-billion dollar dispute over Guidant between
Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific Corp
finally heads for a trial. After virtually no movement in the
case for two years, a federal judge has denied a motion for
summary judgment that would have put the matter to rest. (nyti.ms/1xmzIFV)
* Equinox Fitness said it will buy rest of Millennium's Gyms
for about $110 million. The purveyor of expensive workout
centers and risqué advertising, Equinox is about to announce on
Monday that it had acquired Sports Club/LA gyms in New York and
four other cities, as well as the Reebok Sports Club/NY gym on
the Upper West Side of Manhattan. All will soon bear the Equinox
brand and feature the company's classes and products. (nyti.ms/1rt3uqV)
* Hospira, a Midwestern medical device maker is in
talks to pay about $5 billion for the medical nutrition business
of the French consumer group Danone. The deal, if
completed, would allow Hospira to re-incorporate overseas in a
so-called inversion, lowering its tax rate and freeing its
foreign cash. (nyti.ms/1mTmNFz)
* Alan Greenberg, who led Bear Stearns Co through its rise
and fall, died on Friday at the age of 86. Greenberg as chief
executive of Bear Stearns Co transformed a small bond shop into
the fifth-largest U.S. securities firm before it collapsed in
2008 in one of the key events of the global credit crisis. (nyti.ms/1uxe31I)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)