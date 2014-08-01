PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the
* Kabam, a video game start-up, said on Thursday that it has
received a $120 million investment from Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd IPO-BABA.N. The new round gives Alibaba a board seat and
what is likely a significant stake in Kabam, which said it is
now worth more than $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1u5mfCj)
* Tesla Motors Inc announced on Thursday that it
had an agreement with Panasonic Corp to build a
large-scale battery plant in the United States. The planned
factory will produce batteries for Tesla's all-electric
vehicles, as well as modules for the stationary storage market.
The company said it estimated that the plant and its associated
supplier complex, which it is calling the Gigafactory, would
employ 6,500 people by 2020. (nyti.ms/1puMaSP)
* Federal authorities are sounding alarms about a wide
range of fraudulent schemes involving a popular prepaid money
card product. Thousands of consumers have been lured into
sending money through the card, called MoneyPak. For online
fraudsters, the reusable green-and-white paper card that can be
used to quickly reload, or transfer, hundreds of dollars in cash
onto another prepaid card is often the money conduit of
choice.(nyti.ms/1xHXNHm)
* In February, General Motors Co hit a milestone of
sorts when its sales incentives, as tracked by the research firm
Edmunds.com, dropped below those of its domestic rivals. But
since its safety crisis began to mount in the spring, the
automaker has piled on cash incentives and cheap lease deals to
invigorate sales of its passenger cars, particularly the smaller
models, joining what some of its competitors have been doing as
well. (nyti.ms/1rULfy8)
* Target Corp named Brian Cornell as its new chief
executive on Thursday, bringing in an outsider to lead the
company for the first time as it looked to right itself. Cornell
was most recently the chief executive of PepsiCo's
Americas Foods unit. (nyti.ms/1tAELVM)
* Lenders to Puerto Rico's electric power authority are
giving the beleaguered utility another two weeks before it has
to make past-due payments on its lines of credit. PREPA owes
money on two main credit lines - a roughly $250 million line
from Citigroup Inc and a $550 million line from a
syndicate of banks. (nyti.ms/1kaduGz)
* Iliad SA, France's fourth-biggest mobile company,
said on Thursday that it had made a $15-billion bid for a
majority stake in T-Mobile US Inc, a company that is
roughly 60 percent bigger than it in market value. Under the
terms of the deal, Iliad said it would offer $15 billion for a
56.6 percent stake in T-Mobile US. The French company said it
valued the remaining stake in T-Mobile US at $40.50 a share,
based on unspecific cost savings totaling $10 billion to be
created from the deal. (nyti.ms/UECYjx)
* Shares in Synchrony Financial, the North American
retail finance unit being spun off by General Electric Co
, opened largely unchanged on Thursday after it raised
about $2.9 billion in its initial public offering. Synchrony
Financial, which handles private-label credit cards for major
retailers like Gap Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
ranks as the largest IPO this year in terms of money raised. (nyti.ms/1obvsrU)
* David Johnson, a former executive at the mortgage finance
giant Fannie Mae, is joining FTI Consulting Inc as its
chief financial officer. He will take over the role on Aug.25.
(nyti.ms/1s9rNfJ)
* Four years after federal regulators passed new rules aimed
at curbing overdraft fees, the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau is still finding problems with the high fees that banks
charge customers when they overdraw their accounts. In a new
report released, the agency said overdraft fees continue to pile
up for many bank customers, particularly among young people. (nyti.ms/WQzA6R)
* The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday
that it would start regulating medical laboratory testing,
saying that tests used to make important treatment decisions
must be vetted and validated before they go into use. (nyti.ms/1ADV4TH)
* Microsoft Corp has suffered a setback in its
efforts to block United States federal prosecutors from seizing
a Microsoft customer's data that is stored overseas. Judge
Loretta Preska of the United States District Court for the
Southern District of New York on Thursday upheld a magistrate
judge's ruling that the company must turn over the customer's
emails held in a Microsoft data center in Ireland. Microsoft
plans to appeal the ruling. (nyti.ms/UEEJNO)
