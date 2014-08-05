PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal prosecutors have begun a civil investigation of
General Motors Co and other companies' subprime auto
lending practices, focusing on the packaging and selling of
questionable loans to investors. In the inquiry, federal
prosecutors are looking for potential violations of Financial
Institutions Reform Recovery and Enforcement Act. (nyti.ms/1o7NCfA)
* Banco Espirito Santo SA is not just battling with
financial problems but also legal ones. Portuguese and European
prosecutors and regulators are investigating possible accounting
fraud, abuse of privileged information and accusations that the
bank funneled dubious loans to parts of the Espirito Santo
business empire, which includes hotels, hospitals, farms and
more.(nyti.ms/1tQaceZ)
* The Chinese government warned Microsoft Corp not
to interfere with its antitrust investigation, days after
officials conducted surprise raids on four of the technology
giant's offices across the country. (nyti.ms/1soTDVB)
* Chegg Inc said that it has teamed with the Ingram
Content Group, a big book distributor, to handle the business of
physically storing and shipping textbooks. The deal is meant to
free the company to continue building out its digital
operations. (nyti.ms/WXIHme)
* McDonald's Corp said that a scandal over a meat
supplier in China was hurting sales in the region and that its
global sales forecast for 2014 was "at risk." The company said
in a regulatory filing that there was "significant negative
impact" in China, Japan and other affected markets, which make
up about 10 percent of McDonald's revenue. (nyti.ms/1soAFx6)
* Google is sponsoring an elite conference this
week at a golf resort in Sicily, with a guest list of chief
executives, investors and celebrities, all of whom were invited
to bring their families. On the agenda are high-minded
discussions of global issues - along with relaxation by the
Mediterranean Sea. The Google conference projects an aura of
exclusivity - its existence has not previously been disclosed.
It is called, simply, the Camp. (nyti.ms/UXRjYj)
* With Time Warner Inc's rejection last month of an
$80 billion bid by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox,
the mating ritual had begun, or so it seemed. But Time Warner's
unyielding stance has at least some analysts wondering if an
acquisition really is inevitable. (nyti.ms/1AQcAUV)
* The Gannett Co Inc is near a deal to buy the 73
percent of Cars.com that it does not already own for $1.8
billion, giving the media company complete control over the
online car-sales website. (nyti.ms/UPj31s)
* The State of Texas and SpaceX, the technology company led
by Elon Musk have announced that the company will build the
first commercial site for orbital launches on the state's
southernmost tip. (nyti.ms/1zPsYDK)
* Seeking to head off a costly election-year fight over oil
and gas drilling that could threaten vulnerable Colorado
Democrats, Governor John Hickenlooper said Monday that he had
reached a deal to keep two anti fracking measures off November's
ballots. (nyti.ms/1pzRNil)
* Warburg Pincus said on Monday that it planned to invest up
to $600 million in Zenith Energy, a company that aims to build
oil and natural gas terminals abroad. (nyti.ms/1kBnppb)
* Fosun International Ltd, the Chinese investment
group that likens itself to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, said it was making its first push into the oil and
natural gas business, with a $441 million bid for Roc Oil Co Ltd
of Australia. (nyti.ms/1tOfZBF)
* Shares in the world's biggest pork producer, WH Group Ltd
of China, soared in their trading debut in Hong Kong
on Tuesday, signaling renewed appetite among investors for
Chinese initial public offerings. WH Group's sizzling debut on
the Hong Kong market came just three months after it scrapped
plans for a $5.3 billion share sale. (nyti.ms/1mhr9an)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)