REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 12

(Corrects Kinder Morgan item to add dropped line "it is
consolidating its four related pipeline companies into one")
Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New York prosecutors brought criminal charges against a
dozen payday loan companies and their founder, Carey Vaughn
Brown, accusing them of disregarding the state's limits on
interest rates on loans. (nyti.ms/1kXYOej)
* The Justice Department is using a powerful civil fraud
provision to investigate potential fraud in the marketing of
securities backed by risky auto loans. This opens up a new front
for the government to pursue large monetary penalties against
companies that package loans made without paying too much
attention to whether the borrowers are credit worthy. (nyti.ms/VekHKl)
* Kinder Morgan Inc is consolidating its four
related pipeline companies into one and abandoning the master
limited partnership structure it helped popularize. Largely
because of Kinder Morgan's success, the partnerships have become
increasingly popular for energy companies. But now, with Kinder
Morgan restructuring as a traditional corporation, questions
have emerged about what will happen to the many other master
limited partnerships. (nyti.ms/1oFBaDb)
* A ruling by a panel of former judges found that Lehman
management, not Ernst & Young, was most responsible
for setting in motion a maneuver that let Lehman Brothers
move billions off its balance sheet. (nyti.ms/1A9mfVn)
* Federal regulators said Monday that Kansas had defrauded
investors by bringing $273 million of bonds to market in 2009
and 2010 without disclosing that its pension system was deeply
underwater and that the investors ran a risk of not being fully
repaid. (nyti.ms/1r6hcEc)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to spin off its
private-equity unit through a deal with two investment firms,
realizing a long-held goal for the giant bank. (nyti.ms/1oFqbEL)
* Chiquita Brands International, the banana producer
that is seeking an inversion with a $526 million deal for its
Irish rival Fyffes, received an unsolicited offer on Monday from
an unlikely pair of private companies. (nyti.ms/1uINTFM)
* Pittsburgh International Airport's runways are sitting on
enough natural gas to run the whole state of Pennsylvania for a
year and a half. (nyti.ms/1sSChzv)
* The Aloft hotel in Cupertino, California, will begin
testing a robotic bellhop designed to shuttle items from the
hotel lobby desk to guest rooms. (nyti.ms/1oFlrii)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)