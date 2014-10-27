PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rite Aid Corp and CVS Health Corp disabled Apple Pay from working in their stores nationwide. The reason was not immediately clear. (nyti.ms/1Di1o1N)

* The bulk of Europe's biggest banks would be able to survive a financial crisis or severe economic downturn, the European Central Bank said on Sunday, concluding a yearlong audit of eurozone lenders that is potentially a turning point for the region's battered economy (nyti.ms/1FPoe4T)

* This summer, as Allergan Inc, the maker of Botox, was coming under increased pressure to sell itself to Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and the hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, its executives grew tired of playing defense. They wanted their advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to take the fight to Valeant. (nyti.ms/1wAElz9)

* Deutsche Bank AG said on Friday it would record 894 million euros ($1.13 billion) in litigation costs for the third quarter as it set aside yet more money to cover the cost of lawsuits and official investigations related to accusations of past wrongdoing. (nyti.ms/1wugGzk)

* Chiquita Brands International Inc shareholders voted down the company's proposed acquisition of Fyffes Plc , an Irish produce distributor. In doing so, the Chiquita shareholders tacitly endorsed a roughly $680 million takeover bid by an unusual consortium made up of the Cutrale Group, a Brazilian wholesale orange juice producer, and the Safra Group, a holding company in Brazil. (nyti.ms/10uCZu3)

* Roku, the popular video streaming device maker, is preparing a potential filing for an initial public offering, people briefed on the matter said Friday. (nyti.ms/ZSOg6p) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)