PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 30

* Microsoft Corp has created a wrist-worn fitness
device, Microsoft Band, and a related online service, Microsoft
Health, that will analyze the data from the band and other
devices to help people with their fitness goals. Microsoft is
charging $199 for the device. (nyti.ms/1p4ENF0)
* Facing pressure from supporters of Apple Inc's
new mobile payment system, the consortium of major retailers,
Merchant Customer Exchange, creating a rival system said on
Wednesday that it might adjust its strategy. (nyti.ms/10AcNOu)
* The Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that it
had approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine for a dangerous strain
of meningitis that caused outbreaks last year at Princeton and
the University of California, Santa Barbara. (nyti.ms/1rTmcaC)
* Facing increasing scrutiny of how it handled the recall of
dangerously defective airbags, the nation's auto safety
regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sent
a letter on Wednesday to 10 major automakers and Takata Corp
, the airbags' maker, urging a faster response. (nyti.ms/1FXD4Xf)
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday that
it planned to spin off Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car
maker, listing its shares in New York and possibly in Europe. (nyti.ms/13hgtG4)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)