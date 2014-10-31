PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 31

Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the
* Russian and Ukrainian officials reached an agreement on
Thursday night to resume Russian deliveries of natural gas to
prevent shortages over the winter. The deal caps months of
laborious talks under the aegis of European Union authorities on
how much, and how soon, Ukraine needed to pay Russia for gas it
has already consumed, and on the terms for future deliveries.
(nyti.ms/1uaStQE)
* Timothy D. Cook, Apple Inc's chief executive,
said on Thursday he was gay - the most striking example of how
he is in many ways making Apple a more open, less secretive
company. (nyti.ms/1zN8K0W)
* A U.S. government report on Thursday estimated that the
nation's economic output rose at a healthy 3.5 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, driven by gains across the board,
bolstered by an unusual burst of military spending and a more
favorable trade balance. (nyti.ms/1xFu1Eg)
* Citigroup Inc startled investors on Thursday with
an announcement that it had to lower its third-quarter profit by
$600 million because of "rapidly-evolving regulatory inquiries
and investigations". Citigroup reported its results for the
quarter two weeks ago, just before the legal development arose.
(nyti.ms/10DF4DV)
* Andy Rubin, a high-ranking Google Inc executive
who spearheaded the company's entrance into mobile phones and
tablets and was in charge of the company's nascent robotics
group, has left the company to start a tech incubator focused on
start-ups interested in building hardware. (nyti.ms/1rYoy83)
