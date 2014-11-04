PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Korean automakers Hyundai Corp and Kia Motors Corp, owned by the Hyundai Motor Group, will pay a combined penalty of $300 million to the U.S. government for overstating vehicle fuel-economy standards on 1.2 million cars. (nyti.ms/1rVD5QM)

* Chrysler Group posted an October sales increase of 22 percent on robust sales of its Jeep and Ram pickup brands due to American car buyers' increasing affinity for trucks and sport utility vehicles spurred by falling gas prices. (nyti.ms/1xVrYw3)

* The benchmark American oil price fell below the symbolic $80-a-barrel threshold on Monday, plummeting to two-year lows, after Saudi Arabia aimed to shore up its dwindling exports to the United States by cutting its selling price for the American market. (nyti.ms/1x2Om7r)

* JP Morgan Chase & Co added $2.4 billion to its estimate of the amount of legal costs it may face for current investigations into the possible manipulation of the currency market. (nyti.ms/1wZ0BEo)

* Two recent accidents, one of them fatal, involving commercial rockets have underscored the high risks and soaring costs involved in any spaceflight. (nyti.ms/1sb2Q0N)

* Virgin America Inc IPO-VA.O, the low-cost airline, partially owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, has moved a step closer to a Wall Street debut, filing a price range on Monday for its planned initial public offering. (nyti.ms/1yRb4jc)

* Nearly nine months after General Motors began recalling millions of its cars for a dangerously defective ignition switch, almost half of the vehicles still have not been fixed. (nyti.ms/13C47sb) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)