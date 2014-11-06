PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With Republicans poised to control both the House and
Senate next year, American business is gearing up for a major
push on long-sought goals like an overhaul of the corporate tax
system, building the Keystone XL oil pipeline, lighter
environmental and financial regulation and winning congressional
backing for trade deals with Asia and Europe. (nyti.ms/1pnQyXj)
* A group of investigative reporters published findings on
Wednesday accusing more than 300 companies, including PepsiCo
Inc, Ikea AB and FedEx Corp, of
benefiting from preferential deals with the government of
Luxembourg. (nyti.ms/1wyx7fd)
* Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm, is
teaming up with the British publisher Euromoney Institutional
Investor Plc to acquire Dealogic Plc, a seller of
financial data, for $700 million on booming stock sales, debt
issuance and mergers. (nyti.ms/1uyqcDf)
* ING Groep NV said it would repay the last of what
it owes for a bailout during the financial crisis on Friday, six
months earlier than expected. (nyti.ms/1omyIDd)
* Leyne, Strauss-Kahn & Partners, a Luxembourg investment
firm formerly associated with Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was
declared insolvent after the apparent suicide of his business
partner last month and the discovery of previously unknown
"financial commitments." (nyti.ms/1EkgWV2)
* The French government gave formal approval to General
Electric Co's $13.5 billion deal for the energy business
of Alstom SA, the French power and transportation
company. (nyti.ms/1tezwWq)
* The asset management arm of Perella Weinberg Partners is
merging two subprime auto lenders that it owns as part of an
effort to streamline their operations and expand market share.
(nyti.ms/1x83mkx)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bangalore)