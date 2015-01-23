PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal officials vowed to make more of an experimental drug that showed promise in treating Ebola, but that project has moved slowly. (nyti.ms/1CX1XPw)

* Bitcoin, the virtual currency that was once the talk of the financial world, has been taking a beating over the last year with the price tumbling downward. Now two of the biggest boosters of the virtual currency, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, are trying to firm up support by creating the first regulated Bitcoin exchange for American customers - what they are calling the Nasdaq of Bitcoin. (nyti.ms/1Ckuctg)

* President Barack Obama is proposing a radical change to the 529 college savings plans held by millions of families, which would require those who use them to rethink their approach to college savings. As part of his plan to simplify the tax code and help the middle class, one of the 529 plan's most attractive benefits would be eliminated: Money could no longer be withdrawn tax-free. (nyti.ms/1GEZRKa)

* BMW and Volkswagen AG announced a plan on Thursday to install 100 high-speed charging stations on busy corridors this year on the East and West Coasts, like Interstate 95 between here and Boston. The stations will be part of a fast-growing network run by ChargePoint, the nation's largest, and will be compatible with nearly all electric vehicles on the road. (nyti.ms/1xHlIah)

* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said on Thursday that it would reduce its movie output and lay off 500 employees, or roughly 19 percent of its staff, a retrenchment that follows a string of box-office misfires and two failed merger attempts. (nyti.ms/1AWEk7c)

* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that more than 100 former Wells Fargo & Co loan officers and half a dozen from JPMorgan Chase & Co accepted kickbacks, as part of a scheme to steer business to a now defunct title insurance company. The banks agreed to pay about $36 million. (nyti.ms/15DcVzo)

* Online Storage Provider Box Inc will be valued at $1.7 billion when it begins trading on Friday, but concerns have been raised within Silicon Valley about the high-flying valuations that some technology darlings have fetched recently. (nyti.ms/1yPZO7I)

* Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, one of the flagship companies of the Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said on Friday it has agreed to enter exclusive talks to buy O2, the British cellphone carrier owned by the Spanish telecom giant Telefonica SA, in a deal worth roughly $15 billion. (nyti.ms/1GF2njF)

* Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy Annapurna Labs, an Israeli chip developer, for about $350 million, a spokeswoman for Amazon said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1t4sf23)

* Shareholders in Family Dollar Stores Inc voted on Thursday to approve the retailer's $8.5 billion merger with Dollar Tree Inc, leaving the company's unwanted suitor, Dollar General Corp, on the losing side. (nyti.ms/1JfHvNI)