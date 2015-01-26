PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After his term as mayor ended, Michael Bloomberg has moved quickly to reassert control at the company that he founded and that bears his name, especially in its media operation. (nyti.ms/1zM3PNp)

* With the Federal Reserve expected to send a stronger signal on when it will raise its benchmark interest rate, three people who lost jobs in the downturn are working but not making as much as before. (nyti.ms/1yHY1m6)

* Greece rejected the harsh economics of austerity on Sunday and sent a warning to the rest of Europe as the left-wing Syriza party won a decisive victory in national elections, positioning its tough-talking leader, Alexis Tsipras, to become the next prime minister. (nyti.ms/1EKDQoz)

* Advertisers, and possibly other third parties, are finding ways to exploit a hidden tracking mechanism that Verizon Wireless users cannot delete. (nyti.ms/15z0Ava)

* In this digital age when filling a shopping cart requires little more than clicking on a screen, the printed retail catalog keeps vying for a place on the coffee table. (nyti.ms/15z0UKi)

* Sheldon Silver, the longtime speaker of the New York State Assembly, agreed on Sunday to relinquish his duties on a temporary basis as he fights federal corruption charges, according to people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1yTWHwQ)

* London-based TransferWise has announced that it has raised $58 million in a new round of fund-raising by a consortium of investors led by the Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz. (nyti.ms/1xWMn36)

* The Raine Group plans to announce on Monday that it has hired Tom Freston, the former chief executive of Viacom , as a senior adviser. (nyti.ms/1JrCYrB)

* Two big insurance companies, PartnerRe Ltd and Axis Capital Holdings, have agreed to merge, creating a new $11 billion player in the specialized field of reinsurance. (nyti.ms/1yI2rcF) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)