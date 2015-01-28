PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama concluded his three-day trip
with a tough-love message to his hosts, as he vowed to be
"India's best partner" in taking its place in the ranks of the
world's great powers but urged it to do more to protect human
rights and fight climate change. (nyti.ms/1zW9Nve)
* From the makeup of his cabinet to an early warning sent to
the European Union over Russia policy, Greece's new
prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, on Tuesday signaled a sharp
shift in direction for Greece as he unveiled the first
government led from the far left in the country's modern
history. (nyti.ms/1Cfh6Pg)
* Marissa Mayer, chief executive of Yahoo, said on
Tuesday that the Internet company would spin off its 15.4
percent stake in Alibaba, China's leading e-commerce
company, into a separate company. (nyti.ms/1K1fR5z)
* If shareholders accept the bid from the International
Airlines Group, or I.A.G., the parent company of British Airways
Plc and Iberia of Spain, for Aer Lingus Group Plc
, valued at 1.36 billion euros ($1.54 billion), it would
be Europe's first significant airline consolidation deal in
almost five years. (nyti.ms/1tnmjSb)
* Shareholder activism is in full roar as hedge funds prowl
and companies retreat, but Nelson Peltz's campaign to replace
four directors at DuPont may just be where corporate
America finally draws the line and tries to stem the activist
tide. (nyti.ms/1JEpTLK)
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)