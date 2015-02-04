PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Alexis Tsipras, the newly elected prime minister of Greece, and his finance minister are making fashion statements as they visit European capitals to lobby for relief from the country's bailout debt. (nyti.ms/16fKff6)

* Across the Middle East and much of the developing world, government subsidies make energy cheap and encourage consumption. But governments around the world are beginning to take advantage of plummeting oil and natural gas prices by slashing the subsidies. (nyti.ms/1DE5MJP)

* Saudi Arabia has been trying to pressure President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to abandon his support for President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, using its dominance of the global oil markets at a time when the Russian government is reeling from the effects of plummeting oil prices. (nyti.ms/1DcdgWr)

* A payout of $1.37 billion will settle an array of government lawsuits that accused Standard & Poor's of inflating the ratings of subprime mortgage investments, but does not represent closure for the broader ratings business. (nyti.ms/1zzH1xH)

* The prolonged takeover battle for the GFI Group Inc , a New York brokerage firm and clearinghouse, has been littered with missteps by Michael Gooch, its founder and executive chairman, raising the question of why supposedly intelligent leaders time and again do dumb things when they sell their companies. (nyti.ms/1zQZh95)

* The decision by Green Dot Corp to stop selling MoneyPak, its popular prepaid card, will take a bite out of the company's projected revenue and bottom line this year, and that has taken a toll on the company's share price over the last several days. (nyti.ms/16waQFL)

* Macy Inc is planning a bit of a makeover, announcing on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy the beauty and spa chain Bluemercury for $210 million, a move that could help broaden the department store's customer base. (nyti.ms/1CujamH)

* J. M. Smucker Co announced on Tuesday that it would buy Big Heart Pet Brands, the pet food company once known as Del Monte, from its private equity owners for about $5.8 billion, including debt, in a bid to expand into a fast-growing $21 billion business. (nyti.ms/1EF2F8h) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)