PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 9

METALS-Copper turns negative on bleak China, supply outlook
SYDNEY, May 10 London copper turned negative in late Asia trading on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is starting to draw up regulations that could sharply reduce the number of unaffordable loans with high interest rates from payday lenders.(nyti.ms/170xu9v)
* A year after it was announced, Comcast Corp's audacious acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc remains in limbo as Washington regulators scrutinize the deal. The air of inevitability around Comcast's proposed $45 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable has dissipated as the F.C.C. prepares to vote on a proposal to regulate the Internet like a utility. (nyti.ms/1uu1dlB)
* The New York Fire Department will receive additional funding in Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget to increase staffing in hopes of shaving seconds off ambulance response times, city officials said. (nyti.ms/1M4DVIE)
* Investors in billions of dollars of Puerto Rico bonds secured a major legal victory when a federal judge ruled that the commonwealth's recently enacted debt-restructuring law was unconstitutional. (nyti.ms/1yZ1XM2)
* A pair of fast-growing digital media companies, Vox and BuzzFeed, have landed their first interviews with President Obama. The interviews are the latest indication that Vox and BuzzFeed News have emerged as serious news organizations, and are a further sign of the Obama administration's efforts to connect with millennials. (nyti.ms/1yZ3rpE) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, May 10 London copper turned negative in late Asia trading on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data.
TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier, will begin construction on a a U.S. plant in the second half of this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Elbit systems awarded an approximately $40 million contract to provide advanced c4isr modernization program to the Brazilian marine corps