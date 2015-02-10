PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner, the newly elected Republican who has often criticized public sector unions, took his first step toward curbing their power by announcing an executive order that would bar unions from requiring all state workers to pay the equivalent of dues. (nyti.ms/1Dzs9Cq)

* Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it would pay $975 million for violating China's antimonopoly law. As part of the deal, Qualcomm will also offer its licenses for third- and fourth-generation communications systems for high-speed wireless data to smartphones, at a sharp discount to what it charges companies elsewhere. (nyti.ms/1uybX28)

* The Justice Department is pushing some of the biggest banks on Wall Street, including, for the first time in decades, American institutions to plead guilty to criminal charges that they manipulated the prices of foreign currencies. (nyti.ms/1AdRsc1)

* Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Bank of Russia, views the Ruble's steep drop as a painful but necessary step to wean the nation off imports. (nyti.ms/1AdTFEl)

* Critical elements of Puerto Rico's plan to avert financial disaster are in jeopardy, after a federal judge struck down a law that allowed the government to restructure certain debts. (nyti.ms/1COfMmJ) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)