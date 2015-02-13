PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the
* U.S. President Obama will meet the nation's top
technologists on a host of cyber security issues and the threats
posed by increasingly sophisticated hackers. (nyti.ms/1zbTRQk)
* A private investigator in New York is expected to plead
guilty to charges of paying a so-called hacker-for-hire firm to
steal email passwords and credentials, said three people briefed
on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because
no charges had been filed yet. The guilty plea would wrap up a
nearly yearlong investigation by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and federal prosecutors in New York. (nyti.ms/1zQD8FZ)
* The number of recalled vehicles in 2014 exceeded the total
for the previous three years combined. According to the
automakers, Honda Motor Co Ltd recalled about 8.9
million vehicles last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
recalled about 8.8 million, Toyota Motor Corp recalled
about 6 million and Ford recalled almost 4.9 million. (nyti.ms/1yuq2cv)
* Trinity Industries turned to state attorneys
general in an attempt to refute claims that its system has a
deadly design flaw. The appeals are the latest example of how
this once low-profile company has mounted an increasingly
aggressive lobbying campaign in recent years as concerns over
its guardrails have grown. (nyti.ms/1ClwuqR)
* Universal has quietly put together a 2015 slate that
brings an echo of the studio's 1980s glory days, one that
analysts say could make Universal the year's No. 1 studio, at
least by ticket sales. (nyti.ms/1MibGpU)
* After retrieving a laptop in a strike on a Qaeda leader,
American and Afghan commandos increased secret night raids on
militants, even as the United States has declared the
Afghanistan war essentially over. (nyti.ms/1ClJc6E)
