PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 18

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* A California nursing home fined by the state for substandard care and facing multiple lawsuits by patients and their families has taken the extreme measure of filing for bankruptcy protection in the face of millions of dollars in potential payouts. (nyti.ms/19uVu5O)
* Many business owners in Greece say relief from austerity measures imposed by foreign creditors will not be enough to reinvigorate growth. (nyti.ms/1AjXUge)
* The Singaporean government's plan to stall a property boom that had become a symbol of inequality has worked only too well. A property sales tax of 18 percent for foreigners has reduced buyers' enthusiasm. (nyti.ms/1zmFQ2m)
* Snapchat is raising a round of venture capital that could value the company at up to $19 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. (nyti.ms/1MwbxPP)
* Boston Scientific Corp agreed to pay Johnson & Johnson $600 million in connection with Johnson & Johnson's botched acquisition of Guidant, a medical device company, in 2004. (nyti.ms/1yV3fGQ)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.