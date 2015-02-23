PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories on the
* In a high-profile suit set to go to trial this week, a
jury will pass judgment about whether Ellen Pao suffered
discrimination. (nyti.ms/1zZIev6)
* After years of being treated as an interesting side
business, autos have become the latest obsession for Silicon
Valley, with Apple Inc assigning about 200 engineers to
work on electric vehicle technology and Google Inc
saying it envisions the public using driverless cars within five
years.(nyti.ms/1zyqOGL)
* To repair its relationships in the music world, Pandora
has created a division to work with labels and artist
managers, opened its vast databanks, and begun experimenting
with artist promotions.(nyti.ms/1DMukSW)
* Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has taken to the airwaves to
fight back against accusations that he misled audiences with
stories about his war reporting earlier in his career.(nyti.ms/1DMus4X)
* With rents surging as the Manhattan office market
rebounds, many companies are looking to cut costs, and one way
to do that is by trimming personal space.(nyti.ms/1EGURQg)
* Wielding the weapon of his pen, President Obama this week
is expected to formally reject a Republican attempt to force
construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. But in stopping
the transit of petroleum from the forests of Alberta to the Gulf
Coast, Obama will be opening the veto era of his presidency.(nyti.ms/1BDJkmP)
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the
acquisitive Canadian pharmaceutical company, has agreed to pay
$10.4 billion for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, or $158 a
share in cash. Including debt, the transaction is valued at
about $14.5 billion.(nyti.ms/1Lw59qk)
