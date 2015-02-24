PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Already forced to apologize for helping clients hide their
income from tax authorities, HSBC had to explain on
Monday why its chief executive went to lengths for years to hide
his bonus, at least from his co-workers.(nyti.ms/18gOppd)
* Mary Jo White leads the Securities and Exchange
Commission; her husband, John, practices law at an old-guard
firm as elite as the corporations it represents. Together, they
are a legal power couple that straddles Wall Street and
Washington like few others.(nyti.ms/18gOrxl)
* Not only are retail prices likely to remain at current
levels, but card companies like American Express Co,
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc may also end up raising
their annual fees and lending rates because they will need to
make up revenue lost from the merchant fees in order to pay for
the myriad rewards programs they have created. (nyti.ms/1AoCM9Z)
* Banks and law firms have discussed setting up a legal
group that would be affiliated with the banking industry's main
forum for sharing information about threats from hackers, online
criminals and even nation states - the Financial Services
Information Sharing and Analysis Center. Several people briefed
on those discussions said those talks would most likely lead to
the establishment of such a group by the end of the year.(nyti.ms/1FldEAG)
* Citigroup Inc is selling a development site that
will most likely house an apartment complex in what has become
one of the New York City's hottest residential neighborhoods.(nyti.ms/1GnjvGN)
* Greece on Monday delayed the submission of the proposed
reforms that European creditors have made a condition of the
country's financial aid.(nyti.ms/1A2lomv)
* Syngenta AG, a Swiss chemicals company, produces
one of America's most popular herbicides. It is called atrazine,
and 73.7 million pounds of the chemical compound were applied in
the United States in 2013. It was used on more than half of all
corn crops, two-thirds of sorghum and up to 90 percent of sugar
cane. But Syngenta cannot sell atrazine to farms in its own
backyard.(nyti.ms/1vu7X3s)
* Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday that it would
replace its president and chief executive, Takanobu Ito, a sign
the Japanese automaker may be trying to draw a line under recent
quality problems.(nyti.ms/1FRHznx)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)