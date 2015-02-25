PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 25

Feb 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Senior Republicans conceded on Tuesday that the grueling
fight with President Obama over the regulation of Internet
service appears over, with the president and an army of Internet
activists victorious.(nyti.ms/1DSh27B)
* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, told
Congress on Tuesday that the central bank is pleased with recent
economic growth but convinced there is room for improvement and
still pondering when to start raising interest rates.(nyti.ms/1FWiFmT)
* Home price appreciation in general is slowing, with the
Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller index report on Tuesday showing a
pace of growth in the single digits. In this environment,
builders are turning to the wealthy as the most reliable market
on which to place their bets.(nyti.ms/1LBKUpk)
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co on Tuesday went on the
offensive against growing questions from analysts and investors
on whether the company needs to be broken up. (nyti.ms/1wmXJm1)
* Charles Ergen, the billionaire who controls the
satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp, and his
company are about to make a cool $3.25 billion, courtesy of the
American taxpayer.(nyti.ms/1zG2ouY)
* The insider-trading trial of the troubled Brazilian
businessman Eike Batista could be thrown into disarray after the
judge in charge of his case was found to have been driving one
of Batista's seized cars.(nyti.ms/1D9BXPE)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)